Tribe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.11 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $375.33 million and $23.11 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

