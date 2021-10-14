Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 722,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,680. Trimble has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.