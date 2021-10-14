Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 42,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

