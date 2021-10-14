Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

