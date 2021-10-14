Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

TROX stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tronox by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

