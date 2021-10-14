Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Insider Purchases £15,200 in Stock

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 75.75 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £242.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.18. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.59 ($1.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

