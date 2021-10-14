True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the September 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.6 days.

TUERF stock remained flat at $$5.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.