TrueDeck Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,257.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $253,413.93 and $28,257.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00238777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.