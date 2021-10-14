TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $456,004.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00248800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00096279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.