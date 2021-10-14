Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0016

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $129,524.66 and approximately $6.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00238777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00096308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.