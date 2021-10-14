Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.47. 198,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

