TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,632. The company has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

