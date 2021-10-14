Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading 2.5% Higher

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) shares traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73). 431,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,271,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

