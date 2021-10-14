Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 31,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 416,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after buying an additional 373,052 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after buying an additional 357,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after buying an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

