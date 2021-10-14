Typhoon Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,503.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $766,793.33 and $4,503.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

