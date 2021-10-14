Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

