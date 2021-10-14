U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.09 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USX opened at $8.60 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

USX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

