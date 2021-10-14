Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.03.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.