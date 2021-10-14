Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $772,150.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 93.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $772,150.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00297302 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.