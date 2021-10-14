Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 85228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price (down from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

