UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 485 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 427.55 ($5.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.20.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

