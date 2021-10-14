UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.27 ($122.67).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:KBX opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.