UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $602,832.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00216045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

