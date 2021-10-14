Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $483.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $478.00 to $483.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.23. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

