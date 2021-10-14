Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

UGP stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

