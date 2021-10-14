Umbrella Network Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068066 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.