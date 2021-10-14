Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires 1,059 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $359,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $19.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.72. The stock had a trading volume of 291,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $398.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.