Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires 1,871 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,996. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

