Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.05. The company had a trading volume of 59,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.52. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

