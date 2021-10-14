Unified Trust Company N.A. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.00. 133,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,124. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $361.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

