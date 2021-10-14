Unified Trust Company N.A. Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 30,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,646. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

