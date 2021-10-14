UniMex Network Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $77,921.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00076354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.02 or 0.99680453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.18 or 0.06608859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

