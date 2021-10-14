Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

