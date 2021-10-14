Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNP stock opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

