uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). uniQure posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,903 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 20,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,377. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

