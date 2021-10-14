Uniswap Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.91 billion and approximately $512.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $26.01 or 0.00045575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

