United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 3,198 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $96,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $1,850,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.72. The company had a trading volume of 45,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.08. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

