United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $661,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.01. 347,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.