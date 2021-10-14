United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 197,118 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,118 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $102,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,181,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,665. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.