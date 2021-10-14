United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 421,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,040 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $775,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $406.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

