United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $92,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,771. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

