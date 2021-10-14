United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.78% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $78,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $60.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

