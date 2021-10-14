United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $5,944,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock worth $890,771,287. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.20. 588,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.25 and its 200 day moving average is $338.90. The stock has a market cap of $925.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

