United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $165,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 145,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,673. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

