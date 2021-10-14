United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $60.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.