United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $62.57 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,558 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,750. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $222.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.