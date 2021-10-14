United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $70.64 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Shares of UNP traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

