United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $71.27 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,580 shares of company stock valued at $299,602,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,009. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.10. The company has a market cap of $339.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

