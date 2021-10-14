United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $90,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NYSE PG traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.13. 203,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,829,210. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

