United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $75,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 510,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

